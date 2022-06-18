Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.59

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 44861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPP. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -833.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $226,268,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,666,000 after buying an additional 1,779,152 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,518,000 after buying an additional 1,332,365 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $28,581,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after buying an additional 1,063,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.