Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 96609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Specifically, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $6,019,618.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,220,915.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 630,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,923. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

