Barclays Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $320.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.30.

Shares of FDX opened at $229.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $304.59.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

