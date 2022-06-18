GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLOP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

GasLog Partners stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $303.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 249,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 101.3% in the first quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 282,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 142,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

