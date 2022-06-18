StockNews.com Downgrades Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $251.00 million, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.