Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 53.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

