C2C Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,058 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $82.05 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $132.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.48.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.15.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.