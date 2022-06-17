Wealthquest Corp Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 44,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.32 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

