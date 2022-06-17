Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives $55.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.05.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

