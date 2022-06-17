C2C Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,070 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Target by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $142.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $141.29 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

