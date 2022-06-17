Regatta Capital Group LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,875 shares of company stock worth $269,546,640 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $288.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $273.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

