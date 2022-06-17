Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) were up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.09 and last traded at $132.22. Approximately 400,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,091,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.16.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.29. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $199,306,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $135,429,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

