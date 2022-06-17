Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,185 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,979 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

