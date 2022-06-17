Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,426,745,000 after buying an additional 179,402 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a one year low of $130.33 and a one year high of $203.21.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

