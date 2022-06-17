C2C Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,075 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.
Shares of DE opened at $317.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $307.64 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.
Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.