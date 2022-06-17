C2C Wealth Management LLC Invests $572,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,008 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $451.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $507.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $379.21 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

