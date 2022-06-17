Mystic Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,163 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $120.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.96. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $330.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

