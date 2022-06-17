Cornerstone Advisory LLC Invests $320,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 531 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $173.35 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.88.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

