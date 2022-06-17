U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $5,370,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 985.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 69,989 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of USB opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

