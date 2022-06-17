Mystic Asset Management Inc. Makes New $444,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO opened at $59.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

