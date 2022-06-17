Geometric Wealth Advisors Buys New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,700 shares of company stock worth $25,637,428. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,132.72 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,341.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,622.47. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.