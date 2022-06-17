Mystic Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.32 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

