33,750 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by RDST Capital LLC

RDST Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,000. Visa accounts for about 5.0% of RDST Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Visa stock opened at $189.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $359.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

