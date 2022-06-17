Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $4,337,000. Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $4,745,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,120.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,333.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,616.54.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

