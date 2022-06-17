Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $157.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.54. The company has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

