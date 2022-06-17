BlackRock Inc. Sells 935,360 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,509,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 935,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Eaton worth $4,581,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

NYSE ETN opened at $126.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $125.14 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.