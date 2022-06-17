Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $326,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $289.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.92. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

