Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 75,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,355,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $91.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.