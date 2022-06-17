Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 356 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,779,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,484,000 after buying an additional 132,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.