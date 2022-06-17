C2C Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,262,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,454,000 after buying an additional 100,912 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

NYSE MO opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

