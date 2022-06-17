Cypress Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $137.50 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $136.49 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.21.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

