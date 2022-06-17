Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $301,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after buying an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after buying an additional 164,733 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,696,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,937,000 after buying an additional 444,276 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $384.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

