Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 773 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,700 shares of company stock worth $25,637,428. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,132.72 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,341.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2,622.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

