JustInvest LLC Has $9.12 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,086 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.5% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 53,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,350,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $189.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $359.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

