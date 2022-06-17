BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Visa worth $27,962,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.
Visa Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
