Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Takes $647,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $14,485,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 191,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,160,000 after purchasing an additional 44,206 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,996,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,120.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,333.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,616.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.