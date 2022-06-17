CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CSX worth $5,700,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 56,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 210,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in CSX by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 66,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 34,519 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CSX by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,209,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,976,000 after purchasing an additional 143,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 1,842.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,731 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

