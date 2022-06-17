C2C Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,731 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average is $80.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.