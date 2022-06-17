Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average is $99.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.