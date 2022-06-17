Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average is $99.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
