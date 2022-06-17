Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes $472,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $222.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.82 and a 200-day moving average of $267.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $219.31 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

