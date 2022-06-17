Cornerstone Advisory LLC Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Corning by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Corning by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 784,448 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,586,000 after acquiring an additional 657,399 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,387,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,875,000 after acquiring an additional 608,800 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

