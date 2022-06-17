Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 299,355 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $5,602,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,895,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Duke Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 60.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.54 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

