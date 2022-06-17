BlackRock Inc. Sells 842,661 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,985,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 842,661 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.6% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pfizer worth $24,209,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $4,465,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,393,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7,065.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 43,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 42,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

