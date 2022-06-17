Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $303,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after acquiring an additional 162,897 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

NYSE:SYK opened at $195.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $193.66 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

