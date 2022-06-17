Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 32,707 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,000. Walt Disney comprises 1.8% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.06. The company has a market capitalization of $171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

