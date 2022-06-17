C2C Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $839,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock opened at $105.82 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.