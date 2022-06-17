1,458 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $639.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.34 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $815.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $913.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

