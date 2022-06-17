Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys Shares of 4,381 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $94.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

