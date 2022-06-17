Byrne Asset Management LLC Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,557,000 after buying an additional 113,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $310.40 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.08.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.05.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

