1,280 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $166,275,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,532 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $79,079,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

